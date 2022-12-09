Delaware to receive more federal COVID vaccination funding

Delaware’s Congressional delegation announces more COVID vaccination funding for Delaware.

Three grants totaling more than $600,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Delaware’s federally qualified health centers aim to expand COVID vaccination efforts in the state.

It’s part of a $350-million Health Resources and Services Administration initiative to support health centers as they seek to increase COVID vaccines in their communities.

The focus is on underserved populations, and the funding will support mobile, drive-up, walk-up, or community based vaccination events.

“As we enter the winter months, it’s vital we supply our federally qualified health centers the funding and resources they need to get shots in the arms of Delawareans up and down our state,” said Delaware’s congressional delegation in joint statement. “Westside Family Healthcare, Henrietta Johnson Medical Center and La Red provide care to individuals and families, regardless of their ability to pay. Their medical providers and staff have been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines as well as working to enroll as many Delawareans as possible in affordable health insurance. We are proud to continue to support their life-saving efforts.”

Westside Family Healthcare is getting $299,929 in funding, while Henrietta Johnson Medical Center receives about 161,234, and La Red Health Center gets more than $181,732.