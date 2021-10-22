Vaccine providers to start offering all COVID booster shots in Delaware

Eligible Delawareans can now get booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccine brands.

The state Division of Public Health told vaccine providers to start offering a “mix” or “match” approach to the boosters Friday.

The FDA authorized booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Wednesday.

Pfizer’s vaccine got booster authorization last month.

Adults who originally got Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are eligible to get boosters if they’re over 65, work or live in high-risk settings, or have certain underlying medical conditions.

Anyone who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago and is over 18 can get a booster.

In a statement Friday, state public health director Dr. Karyl Rattay said the state has seen signs that the vaccine wanes over time.

She advised anyone eligible to get a booster - and said those who are not yet vaccinated should make that their “number-one priority.”

