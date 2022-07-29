© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Delaware's COVID community levels raised to high by CDC

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published July 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
coronavirus_cdc.jpg

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises Delaware’s COVID community levels to high.

The CDC raised the levels to the high category - or red - in all three counties, and that’s prompting the Division of Public Health to ask residents to follow the CDC’s key strategies at this level of community spread.

That includes wearing a well-fitting mask in indoor public settings, no matter your vaccination status.

You should stay home if you’re sick and get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19. Get vaccinated and boosted.

If you have either household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease, self-test before being around them and wear a mask when indoors with them.

One of the primary indicators in determining community levels is the number of COVID hospitalizations, and Delaware saw a 22% increase over the past week.

There are 165 hospitalizations as of Friday, with 12 in critical condition. DPH is especially concerned about the number of young people hospitalized- which includes at least 16 under the age of 5.

The seven-day average of cases increased to a 20% positivity rate in lab-confirmed tests with 523 new positive cases as of Friday.

Tags

Delaware Headlines Centers for Disease Control and PreventionCDCDelaware Division of Public HealthDPHcovid-19covid-19 hospitalizationscovid-19 cases
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry