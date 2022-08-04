Delaware is using advertising campaign to help fill job vacancies

The state of Delaware looks to fill job vacancies with an advertising campaign that’s already underway.

The campaign launched by the Delaware Department of Human Resources is aimed at bolstering the workforce for all state agencies.

State governments – like public and private sector employers – have been hit with worker shortages driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Department of Human Resources secretary Claire DeMatteis says those working now are keeping the government running, but the status quo is not acceptable.

"State employees are stretched thin in some agencies, and I give everybody credit who's taking on more responsibilities in some instances working overtime. The work is getting done, state government is running as efficiently as ever, but that's not sustainable," said DeMatteis.

The state’s main strategy is to recruit quality candidates for many high demand positions across multiple agencies.

DeMatteis details lists some of what they're looking for.

"We're recruiting for nurses, we're recruiting for law enforcement officers, we're recruiting for Department of Labor unemployment specialists. In the state of Delaware as you know are corporation specialists are really important for all the companies that incorporate here, and it's even the Department of Agriculture, food inspectors l, poultry plant inspectors, all of those jobs are critical,” said DeMatteis. “And we're trying to get the word out about all the great opportunities in state government."

The state is using social media, radio, billboards, and digital advertising to get the word out about jobs.

DeMatteis notes many candidates are not aware of the state’s healthcare and retirement benefits, salaries, and flexible work schedule that would allow some the ability to work from home a couple of days a week.

The campaign started in June and will continue through October, and DeMatteis says so far there’s been a good response.