Tuition hike coming at Univ. of Delaware

The University of Delaware is raising tuition next school year.

UD is announcing a 3% increase to tuition, but there will be no increase in mandatory fees for the 2022-23 school year.

The undergraduate tuition for Delawareans will increase by $390 to $13,370, and for nonresidents it will increase by $1,050 to $35,890.

The three mandatory fees that are not being increased, the Comprehensive Fee, the Wellbeing Fee, and the Student Center Fee will remain at their current level which totals $2,040.

Those fees provide resources in support of student wellbeing, providing the student fitness center and recreational programs, and presenting new opportunities for student community building.

The base tuition for graduate programs will also increase by 3%.

UD has also budgeted $168 million in undergraduate financial aid for the 2022-23 school year, and UD will continue to develop the First State Promise Program.

That covers tuition and fees for Delawareans whose families earn less than $75,000 a year.

UD says it is also strengthening and expanding the Associate in Arts Program by offering more academic pathways for Delawareans. Many of whom come from low-income, first generation or underrepresented minority populations.