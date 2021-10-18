Collin O'Mara

-
The state has secured $50 million to handle PFAS contamination in Delaware under a settlement with companies associated with production of the toxic…
Two months ago, Maryland regulators signed off on the state’s first two offshore wind farms.There’s a catch, though. One of them is directly off the coast…
After five years of slowly gaining traction, a bill creating a federal oversight and grant program for the Delaware River Basin got its first hearing in…
Delaware families are trying their hand at the art of camping for the first time this weekend at the state's two-day Capital Campout.The state will host…
The Delaware Nature Society celebrated its 50th anniversary at Wednesday night’s annual meeting.The state’s affiliate of the National Wildlife Federation…