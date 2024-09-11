Matt Meyer wins contentious Delaware Democratic Primary race for governor by 9,000 votes

With 47% of the vote, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer claims victory over runner-up Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, who ended with 37% of the vote.

In his acceptance speech, Meyer said the election had “less to do with Bethany, less to do with Matt,” but everything to do with Delaware, saying Democrats found honesty and transparency with his campaign.

“We beat a system today that just about never gets beat in Delaware. Let's be honest, we were up against the endorsement of just about everyone," he said.

Meyer noted he had the sole endorsements of the Delaware Democratic PRIDE Caucus and State Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha (D-Wilmington).

Hall-Long was poised to be the race's front runner after announcing her campaign September 2023, receiving the endorsement of term-limited Gov. John Carney, various Democratic elected officials, the Delaware State Education Association and the Delaware Democratic Party.

Hall-Long did not respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson for Meyer said she did call to congratulate him on winning the race and said they will "sit down soon."

Meyer said there is still work to be done, exclaiming the end of this race marks the beginning of a new one.

"That means tomorrow, we need to fight together, respecting our differences as a party — understanding that it's time to come together. There are serious, serious issues on this ballot in November."

Meyer said abortion, equitable education and "the right for people to vote and not corporations," are all at stake in the General Election.

Meyer reinforced his main policy points during his speech, including bettering Delaware's school system, providing more affordable housing, expanding senior healthcare, mitigating the effects of climate change and establishing universal childcare.

Former environmental secretary Collin O’Mara ended the night with 16% of the vote. He says he is “deeply grateful to the hundreds of Delawareans who joined the campaign” and is still committed to tackling the state’s critical issues.

Meyer will go on to face Republican Mike Ramone in the November General Election, who garnered 72% of the vote, beating out former NYPD officer Jerry Price and small businessman Bobby Williamson.

On facing Ramone, Meyer said: "I look forward to a vibrant debate. I have no doubt that our vision for a Delaware future, a new future for Delaware is not only one that Delawareans believe in, but based on my eight years of experience running our state’s largest local government, something they know that we are able to truly deliver on."

Ramone says the focus of his campaign remains the same, providing a new choice for Delaware’s top executive.

“I've never really focused on who my opponent is going to be. My function is to listen to the people of Delaware and create solutions," Ramone expressed.

He stresses he is not motivated by outside interests, but is focused on bringing his entrepreneurial and legislative experience to the table with a collaborative mindset at the forefront.

"I'm not motivated by big money — people that have already given me millions of dollars to get me to where I am and will probably give me millions more to make sure they finish their project — that's not me. I'm the guy who's going to work hard for Delaware because I care," he said.

"If [Delawareans] think it's time for somebody to come in after 32 years of one party ruling and come in with new eyes and fresh ideas, to reconfigure all the secretary seats and the way our government looks, then I'm that guy. If they're looking for a person from the other party that went through this primary, that half of their party is kind of split up on a bit, but somehow they can pull it all back together, then that's going to be their guy,"

Ramone garnered just over 26,000 votes in the GOP primary for Governor, while former NYPD officer Jerry Price and small businessman Bobby Williamson both received under 6,000 votes.