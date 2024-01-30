State Treasurer Collen Davis to take temporary medical leave

State Treasurer Colleen Davis is taking a temporary leave for a health procedure.

Davis had surgery late last year to remove her ovaries, and later this week she will undergo a preventative bilateral mastectomy.

This comes after undergoing medical testing showing she is at an increased risk of both breast and ovarian cancer.

Davis says she did the testing after some health issues with family members.

She notes she won’t be able to participate in some meetings and events over the next few weeks, but her staff will step in and she expects office operations to continue seamlessly in her absence.

Davis urges everyone to prioritize their health by staying vigilant about medical appointments, testing, and procedures.

Davis is also running in the Democratic primary for Delawar’s lone U.S. House seat against State Sen. Sarah McBride and Delaware State Housing Authority director Eugene Young.