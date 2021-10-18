-
If you put up a real Christmas tree this year, you are reminded to recycle it.DNREC is encouraging residents to recycle Christmas trees at a yard waste…
-
Christmas tree prices are rising around the nation for a variety of reasons, including demand.But one local tree farm does not expect to see that trend…
-
Christmas is over. The New Year has been rung in and if you haven’t already, it’s time to take down your Christmas tree. And here's what you can do if…
-
Grabbing a pre-wrapped Douglas fir from the nearest big box store may be an easy way to deck the halls. But Delaware is urging you to think local when…