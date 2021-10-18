-
This year, Santa is visiting Milford in a unique way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Downtown Milford Inc. usually creates Santa’s house in downtown…
-
Delmarva’s community handbell ensemble, the Capital Ringers, is producing a virtual holiday performance. In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public…
-
First State nursing homes are seeking donations for their residents ahead of the holiday season.The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services is…
-
All eyes are on the sky and everyone wants to know if we’re going to have a white Christmas. The National Weather Service says there’s a chance of some…
-
Wilmington’s Rodney Square is decorated and ready for holiday caroling and the tree lighting celebration Tuesday night.The festivities will include…
-
Christmas through a child’s eyes is the theme of this year’s Winterthur Yuletide tour. But the holidays weren’t always focused on children, large…
-
The upcoming holidays are a time to enjoy delicious food and cooking, but a University of Delaware dietician recommends you watch what you eat and how…
-
Grabbing a pre-wrapped Douglas fir from the nearest big box store may be an easy way to deck the halls. But Delaware is urging you to think local when…
-
Delaware is looking for a few secret Santas. The state is closely approaching the December 9 deadline for its Holiday Adopt-A-Family program and still has…