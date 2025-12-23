Sen. Blunt Rochester visits Greater Dover Boys and Girls Club "Adopt-a-family" gift event.

The Adopt-a-Family program connects donors with families in need of assistance for the holiday season, often culminating in wrapped gifts for children during after school care programs, including the Boys and Girls Club.

Gifts were labeled by both gender and age group, and those attending the all day care program each received at least one gift. The Club ultimately gave out around 2,500 gifts total.

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester says it’s great example of the important role Boys and Girls Clubs play.

“That helps them to grow and become great citizens. So it kind of grounds you and helps you to remember not only what this season is about, but also what the work is about that we do in Washington DC.” she told DPM.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Sen. Blunt Rochester assists in handing out gifts to children. The gift program has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club for "many years" according to CEO John Wellons.

Congress convenes again in DC in less than two week, Sen. Blunt Rochester says that visits like these are tangible reminders of the effects of that work.

"I get to serve on committees that really impact people's lives here in Delaware: everything from our housing agenda; it's important for kids to have good, stable housing- and for their parents to be able to afford it. Connected to that, I'm on the HELP committee: Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. So, again, we're dealing with the health of our kids" she told DPM.

The impact of the gifts given also goes beyond just the 2,500 number, according to President and CEO John Wellons, who says the program’s reach and impact extends beyond that.

“It makes sure that our kids are participating, and that their families have the opportunity to have a Christmas celebration for their kids. Our families benefit from our clubs in many, many ways. Some, it might just be a place to go before and after school, others might need more benefits that that. And our teams are here to provide that" he said.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media From left: Director of Annual Giving Dave Prichard, CEO John Wellons, and Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester.

The program has been a mainstay at the Greater Dover Boys and Girls Club for many years, according to Wellons, who notes it’s been held every year since he came on board 14 years ago.

Wellons says his team has plans to improve the program next year, and that they’ll be discussing those plans after the holiday sea