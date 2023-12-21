National Weather Service: no snow on Christmas...again

While many dream for a white Christmas, this year - like most- it’s just not in the cards.

It might seem like it’s been ages since we’ve had one in the First State.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Staarmann, it’s been almost 15 years.

"Officially, a white Christmas is defined as one inch of snow on the ground at 7:00 a.m. on Christmas morning. So it looks like it was 2009 that was the last white Christmas for Wilmington," said Staarmann.

This year, temperatures on Christmas and for most of the week following will be in the 50s.

Christmas or otherwise, the state has not had a lot of snow, last winter saw less than half an inch in Northern Delaware, which usually averages 20 inches of snow.

Delaware hasn’t seen average or above average snow totals since 2018-2019 according to the Delaware state climatologist.

The long range forecast for the next two weeks isn’t calling for snow.

What does the rest of the winter look like?

"The current outlook is that that period December, January, February are going to tend to lean above normal temperature wise. However, over the course of the whole season not necessarily a strong signal that it will be much above normal, but something like about a 40% chance of above normal temperatures but we also are leaning towards having above normal precipitation," said Staarmann.

So far, December has tracked with that forecast and there’s been lots of precipitation, but it’s been mostly rain because it hasn’t been cold enough.