carbon emissions

Coastal wetlands are considered key to mitigating climate change, because their plants absorb carbon from the atmosphere and store it in soil even faster…
Salt marshes, which line much of Delaware’s coast, are often thought of as “sinks” for global warming-causing carbon. But researchers at the University of…
State lawmakers spent a hefty amount of time debating new renewable energy standards Thursday. Senators argued over a bill extending Delaware’s Renewable…
A bill to eventually expand renewable energy use in the First State will be heard in committee Tuesday. Senate Bill 33 (SB33) would extend Delaware’s…
New Castle County residents debated the best way to deal with climate change last week. The discussion was prompted by a County Council resolution urging…
Delaware recently updated its building energy codes as part of an ongoing effort to decrease gas emissions in the First State. The changes took effect…
A member of Delaware’s Congressional delegation is pushing for greater action on climate change from the federal government. Sen. Tom Carper introduced a…
A new study says the picturesque evergreen forests of the southwestern U.S. could be in trouble because of climate change.Back in 2002, a drought in the…
Gov. Jack Markell focused on the ongoing efforts to address climate change and strengthen Delaware’s economy in his weekly message. This week, the…
