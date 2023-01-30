Renovations and more jobs coming to JP Morgan Chase in Wilmington and Newark

JP Morgan Chase announces renovations at its Wilmington and Newark locations while breaking ground on a new parking garage in Wilmington.

JP Morgan Chase announced a massive modernization effort at both its Wilmington and Newark Corporate Centers.

This is the company’s second largest real estate and active renovation investment in the country only behind the current New York City headquarters construction.

Allison Beer is the CEO of Credit Card and Connected Commerce at Chase

"Over the next 3 years, crews will renovate 11 floors in the Newark Corporate Center and 22 floors here in the Wilmington Corporate Center,” said Beer. “When complete the floors will feature upgraded meeting and conference spaces, new lighting and technology to foster team collaboration, and libraries will offer quiet working space for focused work."

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester says this investment not only benefits JP Morgan Chase, but other businesses in the area.

"That investment ripples not just to JPMorgan Chase, but it ripples to the dry cleaners. It ripples to the restaurants. It ripples to the train station. It has a ripple effect on our economy here in Delaware. It also ripples to jobs,” said Blunt Rochester.

JP Morgan Chase will look to fill 725 open jobs in the state across the firm with more than 200 of them in technology.

On top of the renovations, a new parking garage is being built in Wilmington bringing all of the company’s remote parking on campus.

The garage will be built using low-carbon materials and concrete, and will save about 465 metric tons of embodied Carbon emissions from being used in the parking garage construction build.