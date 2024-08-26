Delaware receives $1.5 million grant to replace fossil fuel-burning systems in low-income housing

Delaware is awarded $1.5 million from the federal government to help increase the decarbonization of low-income households statewide.

Delaware was one of 14 states selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to receive funding that will expand its Weatherization Assistance Program and lower energy costs for those disproportionately affected by climate change.

The Sustainable Energy Resources for Consumers (SERC) grant is a part of President Biden’s Justice40 initiative which ensures 40% of federal climate, clean energy and sustainable housing investments flow to disadvantaged communities overburdened by pollution.

Delaware intends to use the funds for an electrification and solar pairing initiative for single-family detached homes, replacing fossil fuel-burning systems with electric heat pumps.

"Our hope is these demonstrations, like what Delaware is doing, will lead to best practices that can be scaled regionally and nationally. And by investing in these, we're creating more resilient communities, reducing carbon emissions and lowering the utility bills for families across the country," said U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program Manager for Training and Technical Assistance Derek Schroeder.

He explains the state can use data sharing methods to identify homes that qualify for the program.

“There are partnerships across the entire country where there's data sharing in place so that when an individual applies for heating assistance, they may not automatically get put into the Weatherization Assistance Program, but it's often a flag.”

Residents can apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program through the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, which may flag them as a candidate for these decarbonization services.

Schroeder says the Weatherization Assistance Program has already served millions of households nationwide, which now save an average of 30% on their energy bills.

He expects the grants to be distributed in early 2025 and for the implementation stage to begin in the middle of next year.