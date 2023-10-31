Dover receives $500,000 grant to purchase more electric vehicles and electric lawn equipment

Energize Delaware sends Dover $500,000 to purchase more electric vehicles and electric lawn equipment and boost their charging infrastructure.

Energize Delaware’s EV Fleets for Local Governments program granted Newark $490,000 for electric upgrades back in May and has since supported 20 local and county governments in piloting electric vehicles.

Dover is the latest municipality to receive a grant, upgrading their electric infrastructure for charger installations, purchasing a Chevrolet Bolt, six Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up trucks and two commercial Greenworks electric riding mowers,

Energize Delaware Executive Director Drew Slater says electric lawn mowers are an underrated investment, explaining that traditional lawn mowers can produce 50 times the pollutant of a car.

“Seeing an electric lawn mower, they’re very cost prohibitive, and so being able to pilot electric lawn mowers really allows a proof of concept in a no risk scenario for municipalities and other governments to really test this out. Because if it works, then they can expand their fleet," Slater said.

Slater says these grants are a great way for local governments to try out EV technology without using taxpayer dollars – at no cost, they can collect data to see if investing in more EVs is worthwhile.

“As we continue to see electrification of our fleets, if we can be a part of that first step to get you comfortable with them then have you test them, test the range, how they charge – and how can we continue to just march towards net zero as a state.”

Slater says the grant money can be used for feasibility studies, purchasing electric vehicles and charging stations, utility upgrades and other related electric improvements.

He adds the program is now shifting its focus to police departments, providing up to $175,000 to local departments to add 2-3 electric vehicles to their fleet.