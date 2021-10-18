-
Electric vehicle owners will soon find it easier to charge up in one Sussex County beach town.Bethany Beach is adding eight electric vehicle charging…
If you’re under the age of 18 and plan to visit Bethany Beach - just know there’s a new curfew time in effect.The Bethany Beach Mayor and Council recently…
Two beach towns in Sussex County are getting more sand on their beaches as part of a Coastal Storm Risk Management Project. The U.S. Army Corps of…
Four incumbents were re-elected Saturday to fill open seats on the Bethany Beach Town Council.Bethany resident Rosemary Hardiman was the top vote-getter…
Operation SEAs The Day’s “Warrior Beach Week” is the latest event scuttled by the Coronavirus pandemic.Wounded veterans and their families from all across…
Rehoboth Beach is joining other beach towns in moving toward reopening as Memorial Day and the summer season approach. Rehoboth Beach Commissioners…
The Town of Bethany Beach has started its first summer with an ordinance in place banning shading devices like canopies, tents and large umbrellas on the…
Equipment to renourish three Delaware beaches is set to arrive at the end of this month, pushing replenishment projects for Bethany, South Bethany and…
Local businesses say they don’t expect the three summer beach renourishment projects to take a toll on the tourism economy there.Starting mid-May, 1,000…
Three Delaware beaches will receive more sand starting mid-May, as part of a federal renourishment project to combat erosion and help them fare better…