Bethany Beach PD’s former chief and a captain face prison time for lying about overtime

The former Bethany Beach Police Chief and a captain both plead guilty in theft of overtime funds.

Michael Redmon of Selbyville and Darin Cathell of Frankford pleaded guilty for claiming to work overtime shifts they did not work.

The 58-year-old Redmon is the former chief. He claimed at least 174 shifts totaling at least 760 hours and at least $81,890.

The 49-year-old Cathell is the former captain. He claimed at least 185 shifts, totaling at least 800 hours and at least $67,970.

Some of the money they received over the years were federal grant funds.

They both pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to their theft of the overtime funds according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Taking the oath to protect and serve is a sacred trust. Those that take the oath must follow the law themselves. These officers failed to do that, thereby damaging public trust and confidence in law enforcement as a whole, including the scores of officers who do the right thing each and every day. Just as my Office will always proudly stand with the best of law enforcement, we will not hesitate to hold to account those officers who betray the badge by breaking the law. We thank both the FBI and the investigators at the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, who have been dogged in investigating this abuse of authority,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Shannon T. Hanson.

They each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Their sentences will be determined after a consideration of the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

“Nobody is above the law or beneath justice. Police officers — and especially police leaders — who commit crimes of dishonesty are not just harming the community and taxpayers they serve; they harm every peace officer and every public servant whose work and reputation are undermined when the public’s trust is violated. I’m grateful to the investigators in our office and to the prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office who took on this case and who brought these officials to justice,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 12.