Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra's season finale

Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra Season Finale 2026 Listen to the full interview with Music Director Michelle Di Russo about their last two shows of the season. Listen • 20:02

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra closes its season out next weekend with concerts in Wilmington and Lewes.

Titled “Flames of Renewal,” the performance features masterworks by two 20th century composers, Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite and George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F.

The orchestra’s Music Director, Michelle Di Russo, says the Firebird Suite is based on Russian folklore.

“It's based on a Russian folk story where Prince Ivan basically goes on a hunt to destroy Koschei, an evil sorceress who had been capturing young princesses,” she explains. “And so with the help of the Firebird, he goes to destroy Koschei.”

Along with Stravinsky’s masterpiece, audiences will hear pianist Peter Dugan performing George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F, a work that Di Russo says draws on both French Impressionism and American jazz.

“It’s such a fun piece and in some ways it sounds quite improvisational,” she says. “It really gives that freedom to the orchestra, but as well to the soloist.

Di Russo says that, while Stravinsky and Gershwin may not share much in the way of a musical vocabulary, there is a uniting thread between these two pieces.

“For me, they're both inspired by folk music,” Di Russo says. “One is from America, jazz music, and the other one, a folk tale from Russia.”

Kendall Bessent Composer Carlos Simon

Joining the Stravinsky and Gershwin works on the program is a new work written in the early 2020s, Four Black American Dances by American composer Carlos Simon. Di Russo says that one rewarding part of her job is being able to work with living composers. In Simon’s case, the two go back nearly a decade, to a time when Di Russo conducted a new work by Simon as a doctoral student at Arizona State University.

“You can create these relationships, you can get to know their musical language and see how they develop as artists as time goes by,” she says.

Simon is joining the orchestra as they prepare his piece for performance.

“He's going to be part of our rehearsal process,” Di Russo says. “He's going to come and talk to the orchestra and help us really achieve his vision for this piece.”

These concerts mark the end of Di Russo’s first season on the podium with the symphony. Looking back, she says she feels fortunate to be able to work with these musicians in this community.

“I just feel really, truly very honored that I get to be trusted with the artistic vision of this orchestra, of our audience, of our communities, and to get to grow with them,” she says. “I think that's a big responsibility, but also such a luxury, and I think it's so much fun as well.”

“I love my job,” she adds.

While “Flames of Renewal” wraps up the orchestra’s season, there is still more music to come.

Next month, the orchestra will present its annual Explorer Concerts for young audiences, and there will also be an Independence Day concert.

On top of that, Di Russo will stay busy this summer with guest-conducting engagements in Prague and Napa Valley and a week on the road with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, assisting conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

“All of these other experiences always enrich my own growth so much,” Di Russo says. “And then I can get to go home and try all of these things with my orchestra and my musicians and my audiences and bring fresh ideas and renewed inspiration.”

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra presents “Flames of Renewal” on April 24 in Wilmington and April 26 in Lewes.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.