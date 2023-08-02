Delaware Symphony Orchestra searches for next Music Director

DSO’s director for 20 years, David Amado is now Music Director Laureate. The transition marks a new chapter in the organization's 118 year history.

The comprehensive search process, spanning two years, begins as the DSO accepts applications. That process is open until September 29.

In a recent interview on The Green, DSO Executive Director J. C. Barker says the conductor is critical to the live orchestra performance.

“It’s the conductors who shape the performances and of course the spirit and the enthusiasm that comes from their personalities and their expertise that really lend the entire air to the experience - the performance experience.”

Delaware Symphony Association president Frank Clowes is enthusiastic about the process, saying he is “eager to witness the creative direction the DSO will take under this fresh leadership.”

Barker "hopes that we can have a new Music Director in place by the beginning of the 25-26 season.”

Detailed information about the Music Director position and how to apply can be found at DelawareSymphony.org.