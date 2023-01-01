Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher.

In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.

Additionally, Karl provided afternoon newscasts for WWNO and Baton Rouge's WRKF.

He holds a BS in Professional Management from Nova Southeastern University and an MFA in Film and Theatre from the University of New Orleans.