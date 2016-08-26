Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra

After lack of funding forced the Delaware Symphony Orchestra to shorten its season and scale back its programs just a few years ago, the DSO is back on track and starting to expand its reach into all three First State counties.

In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart speaks with Executive Director Alan Jordan this week about the direction of the orchestra and the new contracts it’s reached with its musicians and longtime music director.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.