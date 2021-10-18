-
Delaware photographer Kevin Fleming has been all over the world, from sheep ranches in New Zealand, to the arctic and even war-torn Somalia. But he tells…
Forgeries are a part of the art world. For every classic master work, there’s money to be made and prestige to be had in passing a fake off as the real…
Many Delawareans make short trek across the border to Chadds Ford, PA to visit the Brandywine Museum of Art. And now the museum is partnering with ARTZ…
Delaware painter Linda Celestian's new show Fluent is inspired by all things big and small in nature. In this weeks Delaware In this week’s Arts Playlist,…
New York and Delaware-based artist Clark Fox has spent decades churning out bright canvases filled with pop culture and political heavyweights. His new…
A new book showcasing the work of Delaware sculptor Charles Parks debuts later this month. The artist is known nationally for his Madonna sculptures in…
The Music School of Delaware celebrates the opening of its newest wing over the weekend. President Kate Ransom says said the wing is part of a multi-phase…