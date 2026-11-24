Multiple state agencies are investigating potential pesticide contamination of drinking water in the Greenwood area.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture is working alongside DNREC and the Department of Health and Social Services to investigate a potential contamination of drinking water around Chorman Airport.

In a statement, state officials say initial testing revealed high pesticide levels in surface water collected from areas around the airport, and at two locations one half mile and two miles away from the airport grounds.

Although there’s no evidence that any people have been exposed at this time, state agencies note that some of the contaminants identified pose health risks to humans and animals.

State agencies say they will begin testing of private wells in the coming weeks, as it’s unclear how many, if any, have been contaminated at this time.

“DNREC is undertaking an immediate sampling plan of about 30 locations in a 2.5 mile radius, including soil, ditches, streams and available groundwater monitoring wells, to assess whether chemicals have moved beyond the property and at what levels, and may expand that area,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson

They suggest those in the affected area consider using non-well sources for drinking during that time frame. They add that boiling water does not remove pesticides and will not purify contaminated water- in fact, it could make it worse.

Aside from consumption uses, though, the water is safe: "Continue using usual water sources for washing and bathing. At this time, there is no indication that bathing or washing with well water would be unsafe." said a statement released Nov. 20th.

State officials add the Criminal Investigations Division of the U.S, Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice are also conducting a concurrent investigation.

It's known that a search warrant was issued as part of that investigation, but it's not known where, when, or who the search warrant was served to.

The state says more details will be shared as the investigation continues, but as of now, they have no results to share.

A joint presentation involving DNREC, DHSS, DDA, and Delaware Surgeon General Dr. Neil Hockstein was held the night of Nov. 24th in Farmington- just over half a mile from Choreman Airport.

Those attending voiced concerns about potential exposure to chemicals, how long the exposure might have been going on, and how to know if their water at home was safe.

DHSS and DNREC say they still don't know just how long this level of contamination might have been going on, but they urge those within a 5-mile radius of Choreman Airport to sign up to have their well tested.

Director for the Delaware Division of Public Health Harrison Hines says that once someone's well has been tested and it comes back clear, they're safe to use their water for consumption.

Before then, they're urged to consider using bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing baby formula, and things like kitchen dishes to prevent exposure.

As now though...

"There is no evidence at this time that anyone has had exposure to high levels of these pesticides in their drinking water. All the efforts we are undertaking are out of an abundance of caution," said Hines.

Hines says a call center will be staffed to answer local questions about their wells, reachable at 302-672-6100 or 1-866-408-1899 for toll free.

Those looking to get their well tested may be asked for data around their well that they don't immediately know. DNREC says their online well viewer tool can be used to find more information.