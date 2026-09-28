While the number of measles cases has remained at 23, state health officials want residents to remain vigilant

Measles cases in Delaware have stabilized, but Delaware’s Surgeon General says that doesn’t mean the state is out of the woods, yet.

There are still 23 cases in Delaware, and that’s been the case for more than three weeks now.

All reported cases have been e in Kent County, with one of the positive cases in someone fully vaccinated against measles.

Despite the number of confirmed measles cases holding Delaware Surgeon General Dr. Neil Hockstein says it’s important everyone stays vigilant.

"We know that Pennsylvania and Maryland are not seeing their cases fall or stabilize the way that we have,” said Hockstein. “And as such, I think we need to remain vigilant as state lines exist on maps and on roads, but people cross them."

Hockstein notes the best way to combat measles is to be fully vaccinated as it is 97% effective against the disease.

He adds if you’ve received two doses of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella or MMR vaccine you do not need a booster, but if you’ve only received one shot or you’re not sure if you’re fully vaccinated you should look to get a second dose.

Hockstein says it’s important because he reiterates that even though Delaware’s numbers have remained steady some neighboring haven’t.

"Even though our case numbers in Delaware, among Delaware residents, are stable. That doesn't mean that we're not at risk of having it reintroduced into our community by our neighbors," said Hockstein.

Most of the confirmed measles cases - 13 - in Delaware have been in adults 20 and over. The 10-to-19 age group has seen two confirmed positives and eight cases have involved children nine and under.