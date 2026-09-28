Kent County Levy Court passes 25-acre solar farm despite some public opposition

Kent County Levy Court approves a 25-acre solar farm proposal despite public backlash.

The solar farm, developed by Sunrise Solar and planned for a parcel south of Kenton, raised concerns about the panels potential to contaminate the ground they are placed on - about 15 acres of the 25 total.

Public comment from around 10 people, including State Sen. Dave Lawson, voiced concerns that the solar farm could contaminate the ground and water in the area and create noise pollution.

But Commissioner Jody Sweeney, who voted to approve the project, says those concerns are unfounded.

“Every report that I’ve ever read said there are panels that do contaminate the soil: [the ones] with cadmium in the panels. But those panels are not being used east of the Mississippi. Those panels are being used in wide open areas like the desert.” he said.

Sweeney also added the farms are “extremely quiet.”

And Jonathan Falkowski, Principal Engineer on the project, says most soil is actually in better shape after hosting a solar farm.

“There’s no herbicides and no pesticides used. So, you have that over the span of 25 years that does not go into the soils.” he told the Levy Court.

Sweeney, along with other supporters, says the project is one way to produce more energy in the First State. The lack of local generation is often cited as a leading driver of high energy costs .

Lawson’s concerns go beyond just pollution, though. He asked the commission to reconsider the project being placed in what is otherwise a “tranquil, picturesque area.”

He also argued that this project and those like it won't be built without government subsidies.

The facility is listed as a “community solar” facility, meaning Delmarva Power customers who subscribe to the state’s community solar program can use the power generated there. That program aims to save customers between 10 and 20% on their energy bills, depending on income.

The measure passed with 4 yes votes, 2 abstentions, and one absence, although Commissioners Robert Scott, Paul Hertz, and Terry Pepper each said they felt they couldn’t legally vote “no”. Scott and Hertz voted yes for that reason; Pepper abstained alongside Commissioner Allan Angel.