The Green - August 14, 2026 Listen • 50:50

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Attorney General Dwayne Bensing

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is rolling out its series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we examine the campaign for Delaware Attorney General and the three Democrats running candidates, starting with Dwayne Bensing, who is making his first run for statewide office.

Bensing is the ACLU of Delaware's Legal Director.

Attorney General Candidate Conversation: Democrat Dwayne Bensing Listen • 18:42

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Attorney General Kathy Jennings

We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations with more from the race for Delaware Attorney General where we turn to the incumbent, Democrat Kathy Jennings .

Jennings is seeking a third term as AG. She won the office in 2018, then defeated Republican Julianne Murray in 2022 for a second term.

Attorney General Candidate Conversation: Democrat Kathy Jennings Listen • 18:26

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Attorney General Patty Rickman

We conclude DPM's series of Candidate Conversations from the race for Delaware Attorney General with the third Democrat in the race, Patty Rickman.

Rickman is a small business owner and domestic violence survivor turned advocate. She is making her first run for public office.