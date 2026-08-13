September brings construction work, lane closures and new traffic pattern to Delaware Memorial Bridge

Major construction work is coming to the Delaware Memorial Bridge starting next month.

The infrastructure preservation project will be on the New Jersey-bound span of the bridge going north, starting September 7.

The work includes the complete removal and replacement of 46 bridge joints – 24 expansion joints and 22 relief joints – along with specialized Ultra High-Performance Concrete reconstruction adjoining each location.

This construction work will require lane closures, and a new traffic pattern on both spans of the bridge according to the Delaware River & Bay Authority’s Jim Salmon.

"Two right lanes will be closed continuously through the time period, “said Salmon. “The two left lanes will be open, and we're also going to be implementing our bypass lane on the southbound span heading northbound. So, you'll have three lanes heading south into Delaware, and three lanes heading north in New Jersey. The bypass lane is for cars only."

Salmon notes the bypass lane will only be for those driving to the New Jersey Turnpike or Route 40 in New Jersey. You can still reach those roads from the other lanes as well.

The project is expected to be completed by November 24, right before the busy Thanksgiving weekend.

Salmon says this project is just the start.

"The first phase will take care of the right two lanes heading northbound into New Jersey. Phase two, which will start in February/March timeframe of next year, will take care of the left two lanes heading into New Jersey," said Salmon.