Dover Mayor Christiansen in hospital for second time this year

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen confirms he’s been again hospitalized.

Christiansen drew concern earlier this year during a stint of prolonged absences from Dover City Council meetings, which he later stated was due to a bout with the flu.

That flu, he said, became other illnesses, which landed him in the hospital for over a week in late February.

Christiansen confirmed Wednesday he’s in the hospital again. but says he’s “awake, alert, and oriented.” He adds he is fully able to make his own decisions and carry out the duties of the office of the mayor, responding to what he called “misinformation and speculation” about his health.

He notes Dover’s city charter outlines protocol for circumstances where a mayor is unable to perform the duties of the office. He says they’ve not been triggered, but could be if circumstances were to change. For now, he says he remains capable of performing his duties, and the City continues to be appropriately managed.

Christiansen did not clarify why he’s been hospitalized and asked that his privacy be respected.

It is not currently clear when he'll make an in person return.