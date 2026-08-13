Wilmington's Candlelight Theatre presents "Annie" this month

Wilmington’s Candlelight Theatre presents one of the most beloved musicals of all time on its stage this month.

Candlelight’s Artistic Director, Bob Kelly, says that there aren’t many people who don’t know the story and the music from “ Annie ,” and that’s part of the reason why the theatre company is staging the work this summer. He says that sometimes, audiences want something familiar and fun.

Besides, Kelly says, “Annie” is a great musical to get young ones hooked on theatre.

“It's the kind of show that you really want to have on your schedule every once in a while because you really want to draw the young people in,” he says. “You want to get them familiar with theater, you want to get them to fall in love with theater.”

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With a nearly six-week run, Kelly says the show actually uses two different casts for the many children’s roles, including two actors playing the title role.

“Both of the Annies have been really, really good,” Kelly says. “They had both done the role before, so that kind of familiarity gave them a little bit of a confidence boost.”

“Annie” is on stage at Candlelight Theatre through August 30.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.