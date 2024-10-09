State receives $38.8 million in federal funds for opioid intervention

The $38.8 million dollar federal grant will be used in an array of programs Delaware is employing to address opioid use in the state - including distribution of Narcan and opioid test strips.

Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Director Joanna Champney says some funding will also go towards getting more health care providers involved in screening their patients for opioid use disorder and referring them to treatment.

“There are a variety of places where people go to access healthcare, and they may not be having conversations with those providers about opiate use," she said. "And so it's a great opportunity for those providers to connect people to care if they need it.”

The state’s Opioid Response Center will also receive money to help the division crunch numbers and direct resources to areas and populations in need in near-real time. Brent Waninger, the center’s director, described it as, "Looking at last night's data to inform today's outreach, what happened last week to inform this week, what happened yesterday to inform today.”

Some funding will also be dedicated to the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health’s Bridge Clinics, which provide services to anyone in need without an appointment.

"We have locations in each county throughout the state, and we have clinicians, psychiatrists, and peer specialists who are there who can provide assessments and give people an idea of their options for treatment and help them connect to care," Champney said. "So it's a very low barrier opportunity for people, regardless of insurance status, to come in and get the help that they need.”

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Opioid deaths are down slightly across the state, but remain a source of concern. As of Wednesday, the Department of Health and Social Services reports 132 suspected overdose deaths this year.

To find information and help for those with substance abuse disorder or mental health concerns, visit HopeisHere.de, or call 833-9 HOPE DE.