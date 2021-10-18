-
Delaware’s Division of Public Health is scheduling more public events this month to hand out free doses of Narcan, the antidote for opioid overdoses.Last…
-
State health officials will hand out free Narcan at this year’s atTAcK Addiction 5k.800 doses of the opioid overdose antidote will be offered to the…
-
The Wilmington Police Department says it plans to have its officers carry the overdose antidote Narcan as soon as possible.31 of Delaware’s 49 police…
-
Advocates at the state and local level are working to get the lifesaving drug naloxone to first responders and citizens in Wilmington. But the Wilmington…
-
Members of the state’s Behavioral Health Consortium handed out free Narcan Wednesday in Wilmington’s West Center City neighborhood.This marks the third…
-
Wilmington firefighters are now carrying the overdose antidote Naloxone in all staff vehicles.Gov. Carney signed a bill last month allowing firefighters…
-
New Castle County is getting new funds to boost a program that’s helping address the opioid crisis locally.A nearly $120,000 grant from the University of…
-
New Castle County is making a medication more readily available to first responders to help them combat overdose deaths.The county and Wilmington’s…