New Castle County to reassess property by 2023 under latest settlement in education funding lawsuit

New Castle County has agreed to reassess all properties for tax purposes by July 2023 — after decades of not doing so. It’s the latest development in the educational equity lawsuit filed by civil rights advocates.

A Chancery Court Judge approved a settlement between New Castle County and the plaintiffs in the suit—the NAACP State Conference of Branches and Delawareans for Educational Opportunity—last week.

In it, the County agrees to reassess all real property for use in tax bills by July 2023. It’ll be forty years since the last time the County did this—in 1983.

"It has taken decades to get into this problem, and we are committed to fix it," said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer in a statement Monday.

Officials with the ACLU of Delaware, which helped represent the plaintiffs, say the resolution will modernize the County’s property tax system and set the stage for regular reassessments moving forward.

“Tax reassessment is critical as we work to give Delaware’s children a more equitable education,” said Jea Street Sr., on behalf of Delawareans for Educational Opportunity, in a statement Monday. “The quality of a student’s education should never be determined by their zip code.”

The settlement does not specify how the county will do the reassessment.

"The goal is to make sure working people, hard-working homeowners are treated fairly,” Meyer said. “Let me be clear, we will not use this court ruling to raise county tax revenue. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure fairness and equality for all taxpayers in New Castle County. New Castle County have followed Kent and Sussex County in submitting a request for proposals for reassessment vendors."

The original suit filed in 2018 claimed inequities in the property tax system and the way the state funds education further harm already disadvantaged students.

The Chancery Court judge ruled last spring that the counties’ tax assessment systems were indeed unconstitutional.

Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster decided that the property assessment values resulting from the counties’ current systems “have no correlation with present fair market value.”

"By continuing to use the decades-old valuations when preparing their assessment rolls, the counties treat owners of similar properties differently," Laster wrote.

Last November, Laster set a trial date of March 29-30 of this year for the case after lawyers representing disadvantaged students and Delaware’s three counties failed to negotiate a settlement then.

During a hearing at that time, Laster said he thought the counties were “manufacturing excuses” to delay a resolution to the suit.

The state settled the education portion of the lawsuit last fall, with promises by Gov. John Carney to seek legislative approval for permanent temporary weighted funding for English Language Learners and low-income students, as well as more funding for teacher recruitment and retention in high-needs schools, preschool programs for low-income families and early elementary special education students.

Kent and Sussex Counties have yet to resolve the legal disputes over their tax assessment systems.

This story is developing.