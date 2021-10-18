-
All three Delaware counties have selected the same vendor to perform a court-ordered reassessment of all properties in Delaware.New Castle, Kent and…
Sussex County is Delaware’s last county to agree to reassess its property under a legal settlement. Sussex County decided Tuesday to settle a suit with…
New Castle County is one step closer to reassessing its property values for the first time in decades. New Castle County Council voted unanimously Tuesday…
New Castle County faces the state’s biggest property reassessment task after settling a lawsuit over educational equity. It is already starting the…
New Castle County has agreed to reassess all properties for tax purposes by July 2023 — after decades of not doing so. It’s the latest development in the…
It appears the second prong of the two-prong lawsuit challenging Delaware’s education funding system will see a trial early next year.A month after the…
After lawyers representing disadvantaged students and Delaware’s three counties failed to negotiate a settlement in a suit challenging how the counties…
The suit seeking to reshape education funding in the First State will not go to trial. The state and education advocates announced a settlement Monday.…
While the state track in the school funding suit is headed for a mediation session scheduled for Aug. 31, the county track is now on hold.On May 8, Vice…
In a 149-page decision, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster on Friday ruled that the property tax systems used by all three counties violate the state’s…