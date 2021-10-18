-
Public criticism of the Wilmington Police Department continues after an officer was caught on camera repeatedly slamming a man’s head into plexiglass…
The state NAACP is throwing its support behind a federal civil rights lawsuit claiming Delaware State Police wrongfully stopped and harassed an innocent…
The state NAACP is requesting federal help for what members call a “state of emergency” in Delaware. The NAACP state conference of branches plans to write…
New Castle County has agreed to reassess all properties for tax purposes by July 2023 — after decades of not doing so. It’s the latest development in the…
A settlement was announced Monday in the high-profile lawsuit filed by NAACP, ACLU and other education advocates seeking to overhaul Delaware’s school…
The suit seeking to reshape education funding in the First State will not go to trial. The state and education advocates announced a settlement Monday.…
As nationwide protests put a spotlight on police practices, advocates in Delaware are calling for citizen oversight of law enforcement.Cities including…
The protests that continue to rock the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody have also touched cities and towns throughout…
The Delaware NAACP is calling on the state Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro to resign. The NAACP cites two pending federal lawsuits for its demand.…