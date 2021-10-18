-
The House Education Committee forwarded a resolution to seek ways to modernize Delaware’s education funding system.The resolution is a product of the…
Sussex County is Delaware’s last county to agree to reassess its property under a legal settlement. Sussex County decided Tuesday to settle a suit with…
New Castle County is one step closer to reassessing its property values for the first time in decades. New Castle County Council voted unanimously Tuesday…
New Castle County faces the state’s biggest property reassessment task after settling a lawsuit over educational equity. It is already starting the…
New Castle County has agreed to reassess all properties for tax purposes by July 2023 — after decades of not doing so. It’s the latest development in the…
Two weeks ago, The Green began a two-part look at education advocacy - specifically the people beyond state officials, school officials and lawmakers that…
A settlement was announced Monday in the high-profile lawsuit filed by NAACP, ACLU and other education advocates seeking to overhaul Delaware’s school…
Much of what is in this week’s education funding lawsuit settlement, including the funding elements, require the Delaware General Assembly’s approval.…
The portion of a lawsuit seeking to change the way the state of Delaware funds it schools could come to an end earlier than expected.The case goes to…
While the state track in the school funding suit is headed for a mediation session scheduled for Aug. 31, the county track is now on hold.On May 8, Vice…