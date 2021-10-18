tax reassessment

-
Sussex County is Delaware’s last county to agree to reassess its property under a legal settlement. Sussex County decided Tuesday to settle a suit with…
-
Kent County has yet to offer some of the details on its plan for property reassessment. Kent County agreed to reassess all property in time for tax bills…
-
New Castle County is one step closer to reassessing its property values for the first time in decades. New Castle County Council voted unanimously Tuesday…
-
New Castle County faces the state’s biggest property reassessment task after settling a lawsuit over educational equity. It is already starting the…
-
Kent County agreed to perform a countywide property reassessment. Chancery Court approved the settlement between Kent County and the plaintiffs NAACP…
-
New Castle County has agreed to reassess all properties for tax purposes by July 2023 — after decades of not doing so. It’s the latest development in the…