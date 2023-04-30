Georgetown town manager survives ouster discussions

Georgetown town manager Eugene Dvornik will retain his job after a months-long public battle between the town council and mayor.

Georgetown's town council can be notoriously acrimonious – a challenge on display when three members first raised the possibility of parting ways with Dvornik at the end of 2022. His contract was set to expire this spring.

But Dvornik warned he may be shielded from termination by Delaware’s Whistleblower Protection Act – though he could not disclose details of the misconduct complaint he helped Mayor Bill West file more than a year ago.

The complaint is unrelated to a separate ethics complaint against three members of town council for violating public meetings rules by approving grant funding for the Marvel Carriage Museum outside of an official council meeting; that decision drew attention because of the controversy surrounding the museum's refusal to remove the Confederate flag that flies on its grounds.

Dvornik opted to let discussions about his status play out during public meetings rather than in executive session. Christina Diaz-Malone – the only council member sympathetic to Dvornik – supported that approach.

“I hate executive sessions," she said. "They’re ugly, they’re unkind to people, and they’re not in good faith. They’re ok when you happen to be in the majority. I’m in the minority.”

During those discussions, council members questioned his salary – he is the highest-paid city employee – and compensating him for after-hours meetings. Councilwoman Sue Barlow also accused Dvornik of being uncooperative.

“My only problem that I have with Gene is his inability to communicate with us," she said. "He has been reluctant to talk with us as a council.”

Without sufficient concrete evidence to justify replacing Dvornik, the council compromised, giving him a one-year contract and more frequent performance reviews – a chance to repair relationships within town government after months of public hostility.