As we approach Thanksgiving next week, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety reminds motorists of increased winter safety risks.

OHS is promoting its annual Safe Holiday Travels campaign encouraging Delawareans to drive safely through holiday-themed safety messaging like, “Drive Safe for Goodness’ Sake.”

Highway Safety notes the messaging – while important all year round – is especially important in the weeks ahead with increased travel, holiday parties and changing weather conditions which all can contribute to dangerous driving conditions.

Delaware Office of Highway Safety director Sharon Bryson says there are a few tips for drivers to help them make it home for the holidays.

"It's also important to make sure you're driving the speed limit, that you're wearing your seatbelt, that you're not driving distracted, all of the other things that can introduce danger into your drive,” said Bryson. “But certainly impairment makes all of those even that much worse."

In Delaware, between 2021 and 2025 there were 650 crashes causing a death with 34% involving alcohol or drugs, and in 2025 alone there were 1,007 crashes involving impaired driving.

"Our holiday season really starts now and goes through January, right? So the more we get the message out and encourage that responsible planning and planning ahead, the safer people are going to be," said Bryson.

Bryson notes to always plan a sober ride and to look out for one another by helping family and friends make safe transportation decisions.