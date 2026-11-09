The team at the Milton Theatre will be reopening an historic Millsboro theatre

An historic theatre in Millsboro is getting a facelift, new ownership, and a new chapter in its story.

The Millstone Theatre, formerly the Ball Theatre, has been around for nearly a century, hosting films, live performances, and most recently, church services. Earlier this year, the theatre’s current owners began approaching arts organizations in the area, looking to partner or sell the theatre outright. They found a buyer in PCA Productions, the team behind the revitalization of the Milton Theatre.

DPM's full interview on the Millstone Theatre Listen • 8:42

PCA Productions’ J.P. Lacap says the Millstone Theatre will seat some 450 people, larger than the Milton Theatre. But, before performers can take the stage, the building needs some work.

“There's no HVAC in the building, there's no plumbing, and it needs a sprinkler system,” he says.

The theatre also needs a new sound system and other upgrades to meet the demands of modern theatre performances, he adds.

PCA Productions is working on securing financing to handle the renovations. Meanwhile, the group is planning for a season of shows to open next summer. The first year of performances will be targeted towards finding out what local audiences want, Lacap says.

“We plan to bring everything from live music, comedy, our main stage productions, tribute bands, and then pretty much for the first few months we will figure out what the audience in Millsboro likes,” Lacap says.

Local officials have been receptive to the project, and PCA spoke in front of Millsboro Town Council recently.

“It has been nothing but absolute pure support from local officials,” Lacap says. “They actually are planning several infrastructure projects to eventually cater to the influx of people that will be coming to the theater.”

Those people will bring economic benefits to downtown Millsboro, but Lacap also stresses the cultural benefits of a rejuvenated Millstone Theatre.

“The theater is obviously a third space where people can gather as a community,” he says. “When you go to a show, all of you are just coming together and enjoying the art that is being presented to you, and that is a very powerful thing.”

Lacap says work is expected to begin soon, and the ownership group hopes to open the doors for the first performance in summer 2027. In addition to shows, the theatre will offer an array of education opportunities for children, similar to those at the Milton Theatre.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

