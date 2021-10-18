state budget

-
The First State’s revenue forecast still looks good, but gains are slowing coming out of the pandemic. The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory…
-
Mental health support for students was among the issues addressed at the state Department of Education’s recent budget hearing.DOE laid out its budget ask…
-
The Department of Corrections is making a big budget request next year to renovate some of the state’s prisons.The department wants to address aging…
-
The Delaware Department of Transportation plans major programs and projects in the next year, and is looking for the money to fund them.DelDOT is pushing…
-
The Department of Labor saw its entire department shift from employment training to unemployment insurance during the coronavirus pandemic. Department of…
-
With more Delawareans on Medicaid and cases of COVID-19 continuing to rise in the First State, the Department of Health and Social Services explains its…