Sen. Coons wins easy reelection, securing another 6 years in U.S. Senate

Delaware’s senior Senator earns another six years in the U.S. Senate, dispatching his Republican opponent Dr. Micheal Katz by 27 percentage points, earning 64% of the vote to 38% for Katz.

"I gotta tell you I’ve been upstairs and now back here reading the news and I cannot believe how good it is. I almost cannot believe how good the news is - here in Delaware and around the country," Coons said.

With Democrats taking the U.S. House and Senate while Delaware Democrats delivered a sweep of statewide offices and a House supermajority, Coons says the midterms were a rousing success.

"There is change in the air. There is a new future in front of us. There is hope right before us," he said.

Katz says his loss hurts but hopes his supporters stay engaged.

"Low voter turnout is a warning that our civic life needs strengthening. Restoring faith in democracy requires involvement. Our responsibility continues after the ballots are counted. An election determines who holds an office. Each of us decides how we serve our community," he said.

Coons says his goal is to bring bills to the floor in Congress that address the needs he and other Democrats have heard from voters throughout the campaign.

He has been in the Senate since he was first elected in 2010.