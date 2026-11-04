Delaware Democrats deliver big wins in statewide races

Democrats make it a clean sweep Tuesday, winning races for Attorney General, State Auditor and State Treasurer.

Incumbent Attorney General Kathy Jennings and incumbent Auditor Lydia York are each reelected.

Jennings tops Republican David Graham 64 to 36%, while York secures 60% of the vote to easily fend off Republican April Callaway and the Independent Party of Delaware’s Austin Cassidy.

"The voters have spoken and they have spoken loudly. They want change.They want the elected officials in our country to help them because they are in desperate need of help," Jennings said.

In the Treasurer’s race, political newcomer Ted Lauzen wins the office, topping Republican and former State Rep. Mike Ramone. He says his victory — along with those of his fellow Democrats — sends a message.

"I think it's an excitement for a return to public service that is rooted in character, competence and courage, based in compassion and caring for others. And I think it's back to providing the opportunity for all of our folks, all of our neighbors across the state to succeed," he said.

Lauzen will replace current Treasurer Colleen Davis, who decided not to seek another term.

Republicans have not held a statewide office since Ken Simpler lost his bid for a second term as Treasurer in 2018 to Davis.