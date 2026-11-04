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Delaware Democrats deliver big wins in statewide races

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:40 AM EST
Delaware's statewide winners, all democrats, gathered on stage to celebrate their victory at the Democratic Party's Election night watch party in Wilmington. From left-right: State Auditor Lydia York, Senator Chris Coons, Congresswoman Sarah McBride, State Treasurer Ted Lauzen and Attorney General Kathy Jennings
Ciara Gustin
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Delaware Public Media
Delaware's statewide winners, all Democrats, gathered on stage to celebrate their victory at the Democratic Party's Election night watch party in Wilmington.

Democrats make it a clean sweep Tuesday, winning races for Attorney General, State Auditor and State Treasurer.

Incumbent Attorney General Kathy Jennings and incumbent Auditor Lydia York are each reelected.

Jennings tops Republican David Graham 64 to 36%, while York secures 60% of the vote to easily fend off Republican April Callaway and the Independent Party of Delaware’s Austin Cassidy.

"The voters have spoken and they have spoken loudly. They want change.They want the elected officials in our country to help them because they are in desperate need of help," Jennings said.

In the Treasurer’s race, political newcomer Ted Lauzen wins the office, topping Republican and former State Rep. Mike Ramone. He says his victory — along with those of his fellow Democrats — sends a message.

"I think it's an excitement for a return to public service that is rooted in character, competence and courage, based in compassion and caring for others. And I think it's back to providing the opportunity for all of our folks, all of our neighbors across the state to succeed," he said.

Lauzen will replace current Treasurer Colleen Davis, who decided not to seek another term.

Republicans have not held a statewide office since Ken Simpler lost his bid for a second term as Treasurer in 2018 to Davis.
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Politics & Government Electionselection 2026
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne
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