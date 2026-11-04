Delaware GOP faces midterm losses up and down the ballot

Delaware Republicans are coping with another disappointing election night.

GOP candidates are shut-out again in statewide contests – losing races for U.S. Senate and U.S. House – along with State Attorney General, State Treasurer and State Auditor.

Delaware GOP Party chair Gene Truono says the statewide defeats were expected, but losses in down ballot races were disappointing.

“The seats we focused on, primarily, were local seats. While at this point it looks like we’re going to keep all of our seats except for maybe one, we had hoped to flip a couple House and at least one or two Senate seats. And that didn’t materialize." he said.

Truono says he was especially disappointed to see Gene Dvornick’s loss in House District 20 - a candidate he said ran a strong campaign and had good fundraising turnout but lost 56 to 44 percent.

Dvornick says that it's "concerning" that he didn't win,

"But that's ok. Democracy is a wonderful thing, that's what the foundation of our country is, and I appreciate everyone taking the time to come out" he said.

With the losses comes a Democratic supermajority in the General Assembly. Truono says that’s also disappointing, arguing voting power at that scale might come with a cost.

“It’s a very healthy dialogue to have a balance of power in any state, [and] clearly here in Delaware, so that we can have the serious arguments about policy so it can represent all the Delaware voters. That goes away with a super majority and gives Democrats a lot of power, even to change the constitution." he said.

Truono says the consequences of this election will likely be felt soon- something he says will inform GOP strategy moving forward.

He adds the Delaware GOP will continue to focus on local elections over statewide offices. It did not win any statewide offices this midterm election and haven’t held one since 2018.