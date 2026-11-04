Congresswoman McBride will return to Washington as part of a House majority

McBride handily earned a second term in Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat.

McBride defeated Republican Joe Arminio 64 to 34%.

She congratulated her supporters at the Wilmington Riverfront for delivering an overwhelming win for her and Democrats across the board.

"You, the great people of Delaware, have once again chosen hope over hate, grace over greed, faith over fear," she said.

McBride’s second term will be different in one significant way. Democrats have grabbed the majority in the House

And she says Democrats need to be ready to get to work.

"Make no mistake, we have to walk and chew gum at the same time. We can pass the kind of policies that the American people need, regardless of whether this President is going to veto them or not. And there might be the opportunity to advance some important policies, including reverting some of these cuts to healthcare. But we also have to hold this administration accountable. We have to be willing to do both," McBride told Delaware Public Media.

McBride emphasized her top priority is reversing cuts to healthcare and food assistance passed by Congress last year.

And while she believesDemocrats must hold the Trump administration accountable, she adds they must also be willing to work with the President and Republicans if they come to the table on issues.