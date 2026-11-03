Voters weigh in on what brought them to the polls on Election Day

As voters cast their midterm ballots around the First State Tuesday, Delaware Public Media reporters visited polling places to get a snapshot of what is on their minds as they vote.

Voter turnout at a precinct on Saulsbury Road in Dover Tuesday morning was steady and sometimes brisk. Voters there, like voters across the country, said they were walking into the voting booth with the economy and affordability on their minds.

One of those voters, Mary, said she was especially concerned about the middle class.

“For me, it's more about how do we stabilize the middle class and how do we increase jobs and things like that for the long term and make life fair for everyone,” she said.

For Shannon, economic issues were directly tied to the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

“We're basically alienating all of our allies,” she said. “I mean, we're in a fight with Canada. Who does that? We're not going to be able to get necessary resources from them because of what this administration is doing.”

Many of the voters on Saulsbury Road walked into the polling place with their minds made up, and several said they had been decided for a long time. Jawan, who recently finished a Ph.D. in social sciences, said he used the research skills he employed in earning his doctoral degree to help him decide.

“Sort of the same sources I went to when I did my dissertation,” he said. “Peer-reviewed articles, EBSCOhost, different resources, not just Google, not just what mainstream media says, but people who actually do the work.”

This article will be updated throughout the day