© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police identify teen killed in Halloween shooting in Ellendale

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published November 2, 2026 at 5:03 PM EST

Delaware State Police identify the teen killed in Saturday’s Halloween shooting in Ellendale.

Delaware State Police say 17-year-old Love Cannon from Seaford died after being shot Saturday night at an outdoor party on Beach Highway. Cannon was a senior and cheerleader at Seaford High School.

In an online statement, Seaford School District said it is deeply saddened by the loss and is making grief counseling and support services available to those who need them.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting found an unknown person opened fire into the party from a neighboring property. No arrests have been made and there is no information on a suspect.

The shooting also injured eight others between the ages of 17 and 22 years old.

Delaware State Police say their investigation continues and urge anyone who attended the party or has information relevant to the investigation to contact State Police.
Delaware Headlines
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne
More from Delaware Public Media