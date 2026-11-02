Police identify teen killed in Halloween shooting in Ellendale

Delaware State Police identify the teen killed in Saturday’s Halloween shooting in Ellendale.

Delaware State Police say 17-year-old Love Cannon from Seaford died after being shot Saturday night at an outdoor party on Beach Highway. Cannon was a senior and cheerleader at Seaford High School.

In an online statement, Seaford School District said it is deeply saddened by the loss and is making grief counseling and support services available to those who need them.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting found an unknown person opened fire into the party from a neighboring property. No arrests have been made and there is no information on a suspect.

The shooting also injured eight others between the ages of 17 and 22 years old.

Delaware State Police say their investigation continues and urge anyone who attended the party or has information relevant to the investigation to contact State Police.