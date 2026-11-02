Final numbers show strong turnout for early voting in Delaware

Delaware’s Department of Elections says more Delawareans are choosing to vote before Election Day.

More than two times as many people had voted early compared to the same time period in the last midterm election in 2022.

Just over 129,500 people voted early this year. That's approximately 16% of the state's more than 809,600 registered voters.

Sussex County remains the main driver of early in-person voting. Voters there cast approximately 46% of the early ballots– 59,766 votes– even though it's less than a third of the state’s population.

In New Castle County, 49,461 people cast early in-person ballots. And 20,357 people cast early, in-person ballots in Kent.

Republicans outnumber Democrats in Sussex County, but it has a substantial number of independent voters too.

Evelyn Brady, chair of the Delaware Democratic Party said her party has, "really been out in Sussex County. We have some candidates running in places that Democratic candidates haven't run for a very long time."

Democrats are fielding candidates in three Sussex House Districts where a Republican decided to retire this year. Gregg Lindner is challenging Republican Dan Zitofsky in House District 4. Maureen Madden faces Republican Carlie Carey in District 38 And Ryan Stuckey battles Republican John Atkins in District 41.

Brady noted Delaware didn’t have early voting in 2018 – the last midterm during a Trump Administration.

Democrats make up about 53 percent of early votes in the First State.