Delaware voters head to the polls for the 2026 Midterms

Tuesday is Election Day in Delaware. As voters head to the polls up and down the state, they have a handful of statewide races to decide.

Democrat Chris Coons seeks to hold his U.S. Senate seat. He faces Republican Dr. Michael Katz.

In the race for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat, Republican Joe Arminio attempts to unseat incumbent Democrat Sarah McBride.

In the Delaware Attorney General’s race, incumbent Kathy Jennings seeks a third term against Republican David Graham.

The race for State Treasurer pits Democrat Ted Lauzen against former Republican State Rep. Mike Ramone, while incumbent State Auditor faces Republican April Callaway and the Independent Party of Delaware’s Austin Cassidy

Down ballot, Democrats seek to lock down a complete supermajority in the state House of Representatives, allowing them to pass money bills and constitutional amendments without any Republican support.

They need to flip one GOP-held seat and hold all the ones they currently hold to reach the 28 seats needed.

With several Republican State Reps choosing to leave this year, Democrats have a few opportunities to pick seats up, though some are in GOP strongholds.

Voter turnout is always lighter in midterm years without races for President and Goverrnor to drive people to the polls.

In the last four midterm elections in Delaware, turnout has landed between 34% and 51%.

The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Delaware Public Media will provide live, non-stop on-air coverage of the results here in the First State after the polls close at 8. You can also find updated election results from the Associated Press here.