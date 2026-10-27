Ambulance fees will rise in Bethany Beach

Ambulance fees in Bethany Beach will be rising over the next three years.

The current fee is $60 per year, but after a vote from Bethany Beach’s town council, that rate will rise to $66 per year next year, $68 in 2028, and $70 in 2029.

Assistant Town Manager Terry Tieman told council members at their October meeting that the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, which provides EMS service to the town, has been facing continued rising costs.

“That included increases in insurance and for a new vehicle to replace a 2013 vehicle,” she said. “Their expenses increased from $61,000 to $81,000.”

The department is also facing skyrocketing staffing costs. In order to recruit members, the fire company has beefed up its pension plan. And, the company is covered under the state’s paid family leave law, also increasing costs.

Bethany Beach Mayor Ron Calef voiced his support for the fee increases.

“It's very reasonable and I think they provide an unbelievable service actually here right in town,” he said.

He added that negotiations with the fire company were smooth this time, in contrast to some discussions in the past.

“I guess in the past it's been a contentious discussion and negotiation, but this year they came through with what we all felt was a very reasonable proposal,” he said.

Council members passed the fee increases unanimously, with little discussion or debate.